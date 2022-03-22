Left Menu

Delhi Police received 19.2 pc fewer calls on its helpline this Holi than last year: Data

The total number of calls received by the Delhi police on its helpline on Holi this year was 19.2 per cent lesser than last year, according to official data. Similarly, the least numbers of 131 PCR calls were received from New Delhi district which also got the 42 calls related to quarrels last year, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:33 IST
Delhi Police received 19.2 pc fewer calls on its helpline this Holi than last year: Data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The total number of calls received by the Delhi police on its helpline on Holi this year was 19.2 per cent lesser than last year, according to official data. The festival Holi is celebrated over a two-day period, and the first day is called 'Chhoti Holi'. In 2022, the festival was celebrated on March 17 and 18, and a total of 11,614 PCR calls were received on two days, it said, adding that the festival was celebrated on March 28 and 29 last year and the total calls received on these two days were 14,371. There was a significant decline of 32.8 per cent in the number of PCR calls related to quarrels or brawls, it showed. A total of 4,928 calls were found related to quarrels this year in comparison to 7,331 calls in 2021, it said. The percentage of calls of quarrel vis-a-vis total calls received has also shown a downtrend. In 2021, it was 51 per cent whereas in 2022, it was found to be only 42 per cent, the data stated. The maximum number of 1,080 PCR calls were received from Dwarka district this year, whereas the maximum 562 calls related to quarrel were from Outer North district, the data showed. The least number of PCR as well as quarrel related calls -- 143 and 38 calls -- were received from New Delhi district, it stated. Last year, the maximum number of 1,304 PCR calls were received from Dwarka while 711 calls related to quarrels were received from the South district, it said. Similarly, the least numbers of 131 PCR calls were received from New Delhi district which also got the 42 calls related to quarrels last year, it stated. This year, Holi and Shab-e-Barat fell on the same. In order to ensure that the festivals remains peaceful, the police had made elaborate security arrangements, and taken a host of measures, including maintaining optimal visibility of the force, intensive patrolling, integrated picket checking, presence of adequate number of traffic personnel to check violations/drunken driving, additional deployment of force in sensitive pockets, etc. officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022