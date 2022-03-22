Left Menu

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:38 IST
Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23, Gadkari emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in Delhi.

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen. Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, he said. ''I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autoricksahw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10 (for using),'' Gadkari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

