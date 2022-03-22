IndoSpace enhances presence in west region with two logistics parks in Gujarat

Industrial and logistics parks developer IndoSpace on Tuesday said it is enhancing its presence in the west region with investments in two significant projects near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Spread over 90 acres, these two facilities are located in Becharaji and Bavla in Gujarat.

The company did not disclose the quantum of investment in the two projects.

''After establishing a strong presence in Chakan (Pune) in the western region, we are excited to further strengthen our presence in Gujarat, which is today one of India's important industrial hubs,” said Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman-Real Estate, Everstone Group.

IndoSpace is jointly promoted by Everstone Group, GLP and Realterm.

The location of the two facilities are ideal for the development of industrial, warehousing and logistics facilities, the company said, adding that the park in Becharaji is strategically located on the outskirts of the Mandal Becharaji Special Investment Region (MBSIR), adjacent to state highway SH-19, and accessible to both industrial and transit hubs.

The park in Bavla is in proximity to the Changodar-Bagodara industrial belts, on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway 47, offers Grade A infrastructure to many large and medium industrial and warehousing developments, it stated.

“We aim at serving companies in the automotive (including Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and BEV batteries manufacturing), e-commerce, and retail industries. We plan to leverage on the manufacturing growth in the state and provide our world-class Grade A logistics infrastructure to customers across industries,'' Jaggi added.

Gujarat accounts for nearly a quarter of the country's exported goods, and many global industrial developers and major businesses have their headquarters in the park's vicinity.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota are a few automotive companies located around the parks, and therefore IndoSpace in Becharaji and Bavla are ideal for businesses across the sectors that are looking to expand and strengthen their presence in the state, it said.

