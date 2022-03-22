Link Group Launches Operations in Pune To leverage the City's talent pool in Financial Services and Technology

SYDNEY and PUNE, India, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Group, a global, digitally enabled business connecting millions of people with their financial assets, today announced the opening of its second capability centre in India, situated in Embassy Tech Zone, Hinjewadi in Pune. The company further announced plans to initially recruit up to 400 talented individuals from the Pune market, primarily in financial services and technology.

Link Group is a global organisation that partners with a diversified portfolio of clients including some of the world's largest corporations, pension funds, and financial institutions, across equities, pension, superannuation, property and other financial assets. Link Group has more than 7000 employees working across the world.

Pune would be the second centre for Link Group in India after Mumbai, where the company set up operations in late 2019 and already has a team of more than 1000 employees. With a growing client base to support, Link Group identified Pune as an ideal market with an abundance of high-quality talent to enable it to continue to provide its clients with the excellent level of service they are known for. Link Group hopes to attract both fresh graduates and experienced talent to the company and provide them with a platform to build global careers.

Speaking at the launch, Rishi Dhuper, Head of India Operations, and an industry veteran of nearly 20 years with work experience in some of the world's leading firms said, ''We are delighted to start our operations in Pune - a city which provides some of the most competitive talent, a strong and enabling infrastructure, good weather and very conducive living conditions. But most importantly, it is the quality of talent in Pune that is attracting some of the biggest global brands to the city.'' ''We will provide an outstanding work environment for our employees and an opportunity to build long-term careers in the highly transforming global financial industry. We are committed to providing exceptional user experiences to our clients by leveraging the people expertise and Link Group's modern technology and digital connectivity,'' he added. For more information: http://www.linkgroup.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771251/Rishi_Dhuper_Link_Group.jpg PWR PWR

