EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks look past hawkish Fed; Hungary braces for rate hike

Emerging market stocks jumped on Tuesday as investors looked past U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments from the previous day and assessed the potential fallout of the war in Ukraine.

MSCI's index of EM stocks rose for a fourth day in five, gaining 1%, while its currencies counterpart was steady against a firm dollar. Markets started pricing in a higher probability of the Fed lifting interest rates by a half-percentage point at one or more of its remaining meetings this year after Powell on Monday indicated a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated.

"You have two things going on - Fed tightening, and the Ukraine war - but as long as there's no change in direction, or factors the market isn't prepared for, at some point it becomes naturally inert and starts to return to a condition of normalcy," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities. Meanwhile in Ukraine, the military warned of more indiscriminate Russian shelling as U.S. President Joe Biden issued one of his strongest warnings yet that Russia is considering using chemical weapons.

EM stocks, however, are on course to end lower for a third straight month as investors weigh the prospects for risky assets against the backdrop of rising inflationary risks and slowing growth. "EMs are highly sensitive to growth, much more than other economies ... the MSCI (EM index) has been contracting for a long period of time, and could go on for much longer, but there's also a chance we're getting close to a more stable rebound."

Russia's finance ministry said it has fully paid a coupon on its eurobond maturing in 2029, marking the second successful payout in the past week. The rouble held at around 104 against the dollar. S&P Global Ratings said on Monday it would withdraw all outstanding ratings on Russian entities to comply with a ban from the European Union. Investors are waiting to see whether the agency will warn of a default on the country's foreign or local currency debt before it complies with the ratings ban.

Hungary's forint was steady against a weaker euro ahead of a rate decision where the country's central bank is seen raising its base rate by 75 basis points to 4.15% . The South African rand and Turkey's lira firmed 0.2% each against the dollar.

In troubled Tunisia, Morgan Stanley was the latest to warn the country may be heading for a default on its current trajectory. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)