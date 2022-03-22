Edelweiss Personal Wealth launches Excelerate Young Wealth Managers Program

• First-of-its-kind initiative by this Indian wealth management company • Targeted at providing assured jobs to youth and help them build a successful career in the Wealth Management space MUMBAI, India , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelweiss Personal Wealth, the wealth management arm of Edelweiss Wealth Management (that caters to the needs of HNI and affluent clients) is looking to add wealth managers to their team across the country. They have announced the launch of 'Excelerate'YoungWealth Managers Program, a hiring program that gives an assured job opportunity to any aspirant who wishes to pursue a successful career in the wealth management and financial services domain. Edelweiss Personal Wealth has launched this program in association with reputed institutes across the country.

A first-of-its-kind initiative by this Wealth Management Company in India, Excelerate is a 1-year post-graduate (PG) course that will commence from April 2022. This certification program is designed to provide comprehensive knowledge to manage various activities of a wealth management business over a span of one year, with six months of classroom training and six months of on-the-job training.

All graduates or post-graduates from any stream, freshers, or experienced professionals between the age of 21-28 years can apply for this course. This program also provides with 'Earn while you learn' opportunity, where the candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs. 5000/- per month during their classroom training and Rs. 15000/- per month + incentives (based on performance) during on-the-job training. Upon successful completion of the course, applicants will be given an opportunity to get placed as Preferred Relationship Manager in the grade of Associate with Edelweiss Personal Wealth offices across the country depending on their business requirements. The best part about the program is the candidate can earn back the fee invested in the program after serving in a company for a specific duration.

Rahul Jain, President & Head, Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management said, ''We see immense potential in the youth of our country and strongly believe that if given a right platform, we can shape these individuals into industry leaders, who will excel at every challenge thrown their way. With this partnership, we aim to facilitate these young talents with an opportunity to build their careers in a way that the sky is the only limit. Our extensively curated curriculum is designed to help candidates assimilate the wealth management domain successfully.'' After securing a successful placement with Edelweiss Personal Wealth, the candidates will be reviewed under their unique performance-led accelerated growth program called ACE. Edelweiss Wealth Management is the only company in the wealth management industry that offers a unique bi-annual appraisal cycle and multiple promotion opportunities to its well-performing candidates. This whole structure is based on the KRA scoreboard and individual performance, allowing them to drive their growth.

For further information: https://edelweissfs.azurewebsites.net/?utm_source=Inf&utm_campaign=Edel About Edelweiss Wealth Management Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) is one of India's leading wealth management firms with Assets under Advisory (AUA) of over ~ USD 22.5 bn servicing ~728,400 Affluent & HNIs and ~2,500 of India's wealthiest families. EWMs investment expertise and high touch services span major asset classes and a suite of wealth management solutions, including Investment Advisory, Estate planning, Investment management, securities and broking for individuals and institutions, CXOs, professional investors and family offices.

To learn more about the Personal Wealth offerings from Edelweiss Wealth Management, please visit: https://wealth.edelweiss.in/.

Disclaimer: Edelweiss refers to Edelweiss Broking Limited.

Broking services offered by Edelweiss Broking Limited under SEBI Registration No.: INZ000005231 (Member of NSE, BSE, MCX and NCDEX). EBL CIN: U65100GJ2008PLC077462. Research services offered by Edelweiss Broking Ltd. under SEBI Registration No. INH000000172. Depository participant with NSDL having SEBI registration no: IN-DP-NSDL-314-2009 and DP ID: IN302201 and IN303719. Depository participant with CDSL having DP ID- 12032300. Investor grievance resolution team: 040-41151621; Email ID: Helpdesk@edelweiss.in. Name of the Compliance Officer for Trading & DP - Mr. Pranav Tanna, Email IDs: complianceofficer.ebl@edelweissfin.com / ebl.dpcompliance@edelweissfin.com. Corporate Office: Edelweiss House, Off CST Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400098; Tel. 18001023335/022-42722200/022-40094279. Registered Office: 2nd Floor, Office No. 201 to 203, Zodiac Plaza, Xavier College Road, Off CG Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380009. Contact: (079) 40019900 / 66629900.

Edelweiss Broking Ltd. acts in the capacity of distributor for Products such as OFS, Mutual Funds and NCD etc. Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks and all disputes with respect to the distribution activity, would not have access to Exchange investor redressal forum or Arbitration mechanism. Please read all scheme related documents carefully before investing. Investment in the securities involves risks, investor should consult his own advisors to determine the merits and risks of investment.

Investment in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

To read the entire disclaimer: https://www.edelweiss.in/cas/disclaimer/disclaimer_ebl1.html PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)