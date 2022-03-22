Left Menu

Hungary wins EU nod for $230 mln aid to SK Innovation battery plant

The European Commission said the project would help develop the region and create jobs, outweighing any possible distortion of competition. The plant will make lithium-ion battery cells and battery modules for electric vehicles. SK Innovation which announced the project in January last year, supplies electric car batteries to Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co and others.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:15 IST
Hungary wins EU nod for $230 mln aid to SK Innovation battery plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Hungary on Tuesday gained EU competition approval to grant 209 million euros ($230 million) in state aid to South Korea's SK Innovation Co's electric vehicle battery plant, its third in the country. The European Commission said the project would help develop the region and create jobs, outweighing any possible distortion of competition.

The plant will make lithium-ion battery cells and battery modules for electric vehicles. SK Innovation which announced the project in January last year, supplies electric car batteries to Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co and others. ($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022