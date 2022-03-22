Left Menu

UK lowers Northern Ireland terrorism threat level

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:16 IST
UK lowers Northern Ireland terrorism threat level
Brandon Lewis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British minister for Northern Ireland said on Tuesday that the terrorism threat level for the province had been lowered to "substantial" from "severe", the first time it has changed since 2010.

Brandon Lewis said on Twitter that the reduction in the threat level reflected the work done by the local police and security services.

"The government remains committed to securing these gains and continuing to make Northern Ireland a safer, more prosperous society for all," he said.

