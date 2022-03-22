More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine -UNHCR
The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 3,556,924, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, with more than 2 million crossing the border into Poland.
"This is another tragic milestone for the people of Ukraine and it has been achieved in just under one month," UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told a briefing, adding that 6.5 million people had been internally displaced within Ukraine. "You are looking at almost one quarter of the entire population. The speed and the scale of this outflow and this displacement crisis is unprecedented in recent times."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
