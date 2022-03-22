Irate airport PAPs in Maha's Gondia threaten to encroach open spaces

Left Menu

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:40 IST
Several project affected persons (PAPs) of Birsi Airport in Gondia in Maharashtra on Tuesday threatened to encroach land near the facility if the authorities did not give them rightful and satisfactory compensation quickly.

The expansion and development of Birsi Airport led to land acquisition in five villages, including plots of 106 families, who have claimed they have not been adequately rehabilitated for the last 15 years.

When contacted, Sub Divisional Officer Parvanee Patil admitted the delay in rehabilitation work but assured the PAPs will be given justice.

She also said Collector Nayana Gunde has convened a meeting on March 30 to arrive at a solution.

On March 13, the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight, which touches down at Birsi Airport here, was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

