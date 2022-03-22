Founded by Neha Anand, Circle of Crust successfully opens its new outlet in Dubai, attracts customers worldwide

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/ATK): Circle of Crust recently went international, and has opened its doors in the bustling city of Dubai at the Dubai Mall, Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Hills Mall. The brand offers gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options for pizzas.

They are additionally providing customisation options with an inventive crust, vegan cheese and toppings, delivered to one;s table - or doorstep! Circle of Crust was launched with the belief, "Perfect Dough equals Perfect Pizza". Talking about the brand, Neha Anand, Director of Kings Group Ventures says, "I've always been big on food, before I started a business in food I was a homecook - always looking for new recipes, experimenting with flavours. Any time I go abroad I take out time to explore the local cuisines, and on one of these trips I truly fell in love with pizza. When I came back to India I realised that most of the pizza that we are getting served here falls short! Our country has a lot of great offerings but I couldn't seem to find the love and dedication that goes into making a pizza. I decided to venture out on my own instead of waiting for someone else to come along and serve up the perfect pizza.".

Neha founded the multi-award-winning pizzeria - Circle of Crust in 2019 and has quickly expanded the brand to many locations across Pune and Dubai. Today, the latter has successfully carved out a name for herself in the food industry. Formerly a corporate project manager, Anand decided to quit her lucrative career and pursue her passion for food. Anand set to work and picked out the best ingredients to go along with her meticulous recipes. Having dealt with the frustrations of dietary restrictions, she gave special attention to making Circle of Crust the perfect holistic dining experience.

Currently, she is focusing on expanding Circle of Crust both in India and abroad. They are soon going to launch outlets in Mumbai. She has plans to tap into the Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African market and later to Singapore and London. Apart from Circle of Crust, Anand is also working on her frozen desert lines - King's Dairy, and Fuji Cream and a pan-asian restaurant project and will be expanding them alongside Circle of Crust. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

