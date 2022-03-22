Canada's CP Rail to restart operations after arbitration agreement

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will restart operations on Tuesday after agreeing to arbitration with its conductors and engineers, easing concerns of further disruptions to the country's industries that are battling supply chain disruptions.

CP said the agreement with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference ends the stoppage that began early Sunday, adding that it would immediately begin work to resume normal train operations across the country. The company halted operations and locked its workers out following a dispute related to pensions, pay, and benefits, sparking calls for quick negotiations over fears that it could aggravate a shortage of commodities caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canada is the world's biggest producer of potash, a key input required for producing nitrogen-containing fertilizers, followed by Russia and Belarus. "While arbitration is not the preferred method, we were able to negotiate terms and conditions that were in the best interest of our members," union spokesperson Dave Fulton said in a statement.

Normal operations will continue at CP during the arbitration period, Canada's Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr, who mediated the talks, said in a statement. The agreement comes as global supply chain woes have battered the rail sector and industries that depend on it to transport everything from cars to coal.

The world's biggest fertilizer producer, Canada's Nutrien Ltd, said last week that it might need to reduce potash production at its mines in the province of Saskatchewan if CP went into a shutdown that lasted longer than a few days. Canada, the largest country by area after Russia, depends heavily on rail to move commodities and manufactured goods to ports. CP's network runs across much of southern Canada and extends as far south as Kansas City in the United States.

The country's last major railway labor disruption was an eight-day Canadian National Railway Co strike in 2019.

