High speed Wi-Fi internet facility now available at 6,100 railway stations: RailTel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:01 IST
The high-speed free Wi-Fi internet facility is now available at 6,100 railway stations across the country, RailTel said on Tuesday. ''The milestone of 6,100 stations with Wi-Fi coverage was reached today (Tuesday) with the commissioning of Wi-Fi facility at Ubarni railway station (Rae Bareli district, UP) in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway,'' the statement by RailTel noted.

RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, said it is close to expanding this coverage to all stations -- except the halt stations -- in the country.

Out of the aforementioned 6,100 stations, more than 5,000 stations are in rural areas, it said.

The project of providing free Wi-Fi internet facility at stations was envisaged in the Railway budget of 2015, it noted.

