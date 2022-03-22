Left Menu

Security strike at German airports causes cancellations

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:21 IST
A security staff strike at eight German airports — among them Frankfurt, a major intercontinental hub — led to widespread disruption and flight cancellations on Tuesday.

The ver.di union called the all-day strike at Frankfurt, Germany's busiest airport, as well as Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Cologne-Bonn, before a round of pay talks with employers that is set for Thursday. It followed walkouts at several airports last week.

At Frankfurt, 108 out of the day's 790 planned flights had been cancelled by Tuesday morning, German news agency dpa reported.

Passengers due to start their journeys at the airport were unable to board, though they could transfer flights.

All 88 planned departures from Hamburg were cancelled.

Security checks at German airports are under the supervision of federal police but largely conducted by private firms.

Security officials in Bavaria are paid in line with a pay deal for public service employees and aren't striking.

