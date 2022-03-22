Switch Mobility pegs production of first set of buses from manufacturing unit in Spain within 12 months

Switch Mobility, a next-generation electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, is expecting the first set of buses to be produced from its facility in Spain within 12 months, the firm said on Tuesday.

The company on Monday conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the new advanced manufacturing facility in Valladolid, Spain. The advanced manufacturing and technology centre in Valladolid would mark a significant development milestone for Switch Mobility.

Switch Mobility Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja laid the foundation stone on the occasion.

The company is the electric vehicles division of Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland.

The construction was set to begin shortly for the unit and the first buses were expected to be produced within 12 months at the 35-acre site in Valladolid. The unit would comprise two state-of-the-art production lines and would be entirely carbon neutral from inception.

Switch Mobility has planned investments worth Euro 100 million over the next decade to support development of the advanced manufacturing and research and development facility.

The manufacturing unit was also expected to create 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Minister for Transport Raquel Sanchez Jimene, Alfonso Fernandez Manueco, President of the Region of Castilla y Leon, and Oscar Puente, Mayor of Valladolid.

Phase-1 of the new development would house production of Switch's new 12-metre bus designed for the European market. Phases 2 and 3 would add battery assembly capabilities and production of Switch's zero net carbon LCV from 2024 onwards, the statement said.

''I am delighted that we have broken ground on Switch Mobility's new state-of-the-art facility in Valladolid. With a rich automotive history, strong supply chain and availability of engineering talent, Valladolid is an ideal location for the facility...,'' Hinduja said.

''I am hopeful that this facility will address the increasing requirements in Europe, which is poised for significant growth in the EV mobility segment,'' he said.

Switch Mobility Vice Chairman and CEO Andy Palmer said, ''The past year has been one of considerable progress for Switch. We have established a presence in the United Kingdom, India and now continental Europe. We have an order book of over 500 electric buses and have covered more than 50 million kilometres with our current electric products.'' ''Beginning the development of our site in Spain is a key milestone in our global growth strategy,'' he added.

