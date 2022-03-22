Quiklyz partners with BluSmart Mobility to provide up to 500 EVs

Mahindra Group's vehicle leasing and subscription platform Quiklyz has partnered with EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility to provide up to 500 electric vehicles for its fleet, a statement said on Tuesday.

These vehicles would be deployed in the Delhi-NCR region, and used for the BluSmart all-electric ride-hailing services, currently in NCR through its mobile app.

Quiklyz offers a range of vehicles, both from passenger and commercial segments, from leading OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in the country. It has the largest portfolio of EVs.

''We are delighted to be the leasing partner of choice for BluSmart which has built a portfolio of EV fleet. We will continue to create necessary leasing products across EV segments to drive the change towards a more sustainable future,'' said Mohammad Turra, Senior VP and Head of Quiklyz.

BluSmart operates large EV charging superhubs, powering its own EV fleet as well as offering services to others.

The company, currently operating in the Delhi-NCR region, plans to expand its network into other major cities across India, it added.

''We needed a partner who could create bespoke financing structures, industry-best service levels and in Quiklyz we found the ideal leasing partner fulfilling these requirements. We look forward to our continued partnership with Quiklyz which would be a win-win for all,'' said Anmol Jaggi, Founder and CEO of BluSmart Mobility.

Quiklyz provides both electric three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles across OEMs, including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Piaggio, Mercedes-Benz, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)