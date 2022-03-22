Mobavenue Media Private Limited Reaches 5-year Milestone

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Mobavenue Media Private Limited, a 360 - degree growth platform driving programmatic acquisitions, retargeting and growth management for leading brands India, Myntra, Kreditbee, ICICI Bank, Unacademy, Zivame, Winzo, Shopee, Chingari and many more have recently reached a 5-year milestone in April 2022. Mobavenue Media is a global mobile and growth marketing platform that successfully shrinks the divide between publishers and advertisers, providing them with high-quality customers, and helping publishers monetize their assets efficiently. Mobavenue has been a tech driven platform focusing on acquiring relevant users with product offerings such as SurgeDSP, Surge Partners, Surge Media, SurgeX SSP, ReSurgeAI and Surge DMP. During the span of these 5 years, the company has achieved specialization mainly in AdTech solutions, Mobile App Advertising, Performance Marketing, Media buying, app promotion, Partner marketing, performance marketing, Publisher Monetization Solutions and user acquisition. Mobavenue’s platforms optimize towards end business goals and growth paths using predictive buying, supply-side modelling along with usage of in-house proprietary bidder and with other media solutions to run performance led campaigns for their brand partners. Mobavenue offices are based in 8 locations namely Delhi, Mumbai, Jakarta, Dubai, Sydney, Moscow, London, and Kuala Lumpur. They help advertisers acquire high-value users at scale, across thousands of publishers on a performance basis and enabling them to maximize lifetime value. Mr. Ishank Joshi, CEO, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, said, “We are proud to announce that we have reached our first breakthrough in our journey. These 5 years have been a great success and filled with achievements, especially being bootstrapped, driving revenues from Zero to Multi Million USD in just 5 yrs and being profitable consistently. There has been a growth of 200% - 300% till now year on year. We continue to scale up globally & we hope to achieve many such milestones and adding more feathers to our cap in the upcoming journey of Mobavenue Media. We would like to thank all our Partners, Clients, our team and well-wishers who supported us in the journey and continue to challenge us with different problems to solve. Our larger vision is to keep growing and building tech platforms along for our partners both on advertisers and publisher end.'' About Mobavenue Mobavenue is a 360 - degree growth platform driving programmatic acquisition, retargeting and growth management for leading brands. They are global mobile marketing experts with being leaders in APAC region. The product offerings are SurgeDSP, SurgeExchange, ReSurgeAI and Surge DMP. As a brand they are successful to bridge whist the publishers and advertisers that arch for partnership opportunity in the tech business. Mobavenue fill that gap by delivering high - quality users to advertisers and helps publishers monetize their assets. As a programmatic tech driven platform, they focus on relevant users with product offerings, setting them apart from all other platforms. This holistic approach based on KPI driven traffic, optimizes growth process for various brands with maximizing ROI through conversion rate between the app installs and the end goal. They specialize mainly in data-driven decision making, Digital Marketing, Mobile App Marketing, Performance Marketing, Mobile Advertising, Media buying, app promotion, affiliate marketing, performance marketing, ad network, and user acquisition. Image: Mr. Ishank Joshi, CEO, Mobavenue Media Private Limited PWR PWR

