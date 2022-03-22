China says investigation into crashed jet faces serious difficulties
Investigations into the China Eastern Airlines crash face a "very high level" of difficulty due to the severe damage to the aircraft, an official from China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday.
Based on the current information available, authorities do not have a clear assessment of the cause of Monday's crash, Zhu Tao, director of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told reporters at the first government briefing on the disaster.
