No survivors found in plane crash: Chinese official

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:10 IST
Over a day after a passenger aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in south China, a Chinese official announced on Tuesday that no survivors have been found, official media here reported.

No survivors have been found in the China plane crash, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted a Chinese official in a brief report.

The announcement came as hundreds of rescuers carried desperate search operations in the mountainous regions of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region where the Boeing 737 on the way from the Chinese city of Kunming to Guangzhou plunged and crashed on Monday.

“People on-board the aircraft are still unaccounted for as the rescue work is underway at the mountainous site,” state television CGTN reported on Tuesday over 24-hours after China’s worst air disaster in a decade.

Aircraft debris and some personal belongings have been found at the air crash site in Tengxian County of Wuzhou City, but no survivors, state-run CGTN reported on Tuesday.

