Fully reopening international travel in Hong Kong should have "little marginal impact" on the spread of COVID-19, an academic study said, as the financial hub begins to unwind strict coronavirus measures. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* After the announcement of another round of COVID-19 tests, the Chinese city of Shenyang saw a crowd of people shouting in frustration, footage shared on social media last week shows, reflecting growing exasperation as authorities implement their "zero-COVID" playbook. * Japanese land prices rebounded in 2021, after a drop in the previous year, as the property market recovered from the pandemic's hit to the economy, a government survey showed.

AMERICAS * The U.S. drug regulator said a panel of independent advisers will meet on April 6 to discuss considerations for the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

EUROPE * Police have begun to interview witnesses as part of their investigation into alleged breaches of lockdown rules at gatherings in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and residence, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Most children and adolescents do not have COVID-19 antibodies in their blood after recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, new data has confirmed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Aluminium prices slipped on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases in China clouded growth outlook for the top metals consumer, though losses were capped by jitters over supply disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

* China's Dalian Commodity Exchange's prices for steelmaking ingredients dropped as the latest control measures due to the surge in COVID-19 cases hurt transportation and production levels at mills and also dampened demand. (Compiled by Dina Kartit and Sarah Morland; Editing by Alison Williams)

