Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DEL87 BIZ-LDALL PETROL-LPG-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel price hiked by 80 paise; LPG at record high after Rs 50 rise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.

PAR9 LS-ROAD-EV Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Gadkari New Delhi: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

DEL97 LSQ-PM KISAN Over Rs 4,350 cr transferred to ineligible beneficiaries under PM-KISAN scheme; advisory issued to states for refunds: Govt New Delhi: More than Rs 4,350 crore has been transferred to ineligible beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme and an advisory has been issued to states for getting refunds, the government said on Tuesday.

DEL72 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee pares losses to settle flat at 76.18 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial losses to settle flat at 76.18 (provisional) against the American currency on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

DEL67 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rebound to settle 1pc higher as RIL, Infosys gain Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty made a spirited recovery to close over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday, riding on gains in Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a recovery in global equities.

DCM42 RSQ-DISCOMS DUES Discoms owe Rs 1 lakh cr to power generating firms till Feb: Power Min New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Power distribution utilities outstanding dues stood at Rs one lakh crore at the end of February this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. DCM40 PAR PANEL-FTA FTAs should have review mechanism to ensure mid-way course correction: Par panel New Delhi: Free trade agreements being negotiated by India should include the provision of a review mechanism to ensure mid-way course correction in case asymmetries are noticed in trade with the partner country, a Parliamentary panel has recommended. DEL81 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold marginally lower at Rs 51,415 per 10g; silver gains Rs 162 New Delhi: Gold declined marginally by Rs 22 to Rs 51,415 per 10 grams here on Tuesday in line with weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)