Left Menu

India's crude oil production drops 2.19 per cent in February

India's crude oil production dropped to 2272.26 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in February, which is 2.19 per cent lower when compared with the corresponding period of the previous year and 5.6 per cent short of the official target, the government data showed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:16 IST
India's crude oil production drops 2.19 per cent in February
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's crude oil production dropped to 2272.26 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in February, which is 2.19 per cent lower when compared with the corresponding period of the previous year and 5.6 per cent short of the official target, the government data showed on Wednesday. Cumulative crude oil production during April-February 2021-22 stood at 27,162.3 TMT, which is 4.71 per cent lower than the target and 2.57 per cent lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Crude oil production by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the nomination block during February 2022 was 1510.52 TMT, which is 2.92 per cent lower than the target of the month and 2.22 per cent lower when compared with production of February 2021. Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd in the nomination block during February 2022 was 230.25 TMT, which is 5.38 per cent higher when compared with production of February 2021 but 10.97 per cent lower than target of the month.

Crude oil production by private/joint venture companies in the PSC/RSC regime during February 2022 was 531.49 TMT, which is 10.29 per cent lower than the target of the reporting month and 5.06 per cent lower than the production of February 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022