Tata Coffee board approves re-appointment of Chacko Purackal Thomas as MD & CEO

The Board of Directors in a meeting held on Tuesday approved the re-appointment of K Venkataramanan as Executive Director - Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company for a term of one year starting from October 25, 2022 to October 24, 2023.It has also approved the appointment of P G.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:16 IST
Tata Coffee board approves re-appointment of Chacko Purackal Thomas as MD & CEO
Tata Coffee on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Chacko Purackal Thomas as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a term of three years starting from April 1.

Thomas is the managing director and chief executive officer of the company since April 1, 2019. He has been associated with Tata Coffee since August 4, 2015.

The Board of Directors in a meeting held on Tuesday approved the re-appointment of K Venkataramanan as Executive Director - Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company for a term of one year starting from October 25, 2022 to October 24, 2023.

It has also approved the appointment of P G. Chengappa as an independent director of the company for a second term of office, starting from May 18, 2022 to May 17, 2025.

