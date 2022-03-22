Left Menu

HCL Tech, Neoris sign pact to offer integrated IT services in global markets

Neoris global presence includes operations in Latin America, which will strengthen HCLs presence in territories like Mexico and South America that offer great opportunities for commercial development.HCL Technologies and Neoris will work together to find new business opportunities in a united effort, one where Neoris will provide the best talent with the best skills in the market to reduce costs, time and risk, Marcelo Costa, global head of strategic alliances at Neoris said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:46 IST
IT company HCL Technologies has signed an agreement with Florida-based Neoris to jointly offer integrated IT solutions globally. As a result of this collaboration, both companies will be able to expand their operations and access new regions, making them better positioned to explore global markets. Neoris' global presence includes operations in Latin America, which will strengthen HCL's presence in territories like Mexico and South America that offer great opportunities for commercial development.

''HCL Technologies and Neoris will work together to find new business opportunities in a united effort, one where Neoris will provide the best talent with the best skills in the market to reduce costs, time and risk,'' Marcelo Costa, global head of strategic alliances at Neoris said in a statement. With operations in 52 countries, HCL Technologies will aid Neoris in expanding its business internationally, primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia, the Indian IT firm said in the statement. ''Our collaboration will also contribute to our continuous effort to build a great talent pool in Mexico to deliver industry-best service and capabilities to our customers,'' Ajay Bahl, corporate vice president, HCL Technologies said.

