Left Menu

ABVP to provide scholarships to economically weak, meritorious students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:08 IST
ABVP to provide scholarships to economically weak, meritorious students
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS-Affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday announced that it will provide scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker families.

The aim of the scholarship is to provide the students with financial help who are currently enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, it said in a statement.

The programme will be carried out in collaboration with NGO Chhatra Kalyan Nyas.

''Student achievers from various fields including academics, sports or other curricular activities can apply for this scholarship. The eligible students can apply through the application form (Google Form) issued by ABVP Delhi, after which the students will be selected by the appointed selection committee based on the evaluation of their merit,'' it said.

The applicants will have to appear for an interview along with their documents provided at the time of application for which the date and time will be notified soon.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 24.

All the applicants can contact on 9818459062 or mail on pasrichaabvp@gmail.com and for any other information related to the scholarship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022