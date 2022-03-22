Science more challenging than entrepreneurship: Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella

Bharat Biotech may have gained immense popularity with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, but the firm's founder and chairman Krishna Ella says science remains his passion and that being a vaccine maker is more challenging than entrepreneurship.

His company's website states that Krishna Ella is a research scientist in molecular biology.

''I am still a scientist... Science is my passion,'' Ella said when asked which is more exciting and challenging to him between being a scientist or entrepreneur.

He was speaking during a conversation with Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad on Tuesday. Suchitra Ella, JMD of Bharat Biotech, also participated in the interactive session.

Science is also very challenging as scientists working in the vaccine field need to compete globally, Krishna Ella said.

Systems, once they are put in place, can drive entrepreneurship, but science cannot be driven by entrepreneurship, he added.

Safety was at the top of the mind while setting out on the journey of making vaccines, he said.

''I looked at only one thing. Safety, safety, safety. It is the most crucial thing in a vaccine,'' he said, adding that even if a vaccine does not end up helping a person, it should not harm the recipient.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the efforts of Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella in bringing out Covaxin during the pandemic.

Soundararajan, who felicitated Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella on the occasion, said the country is proud of the indigenous vaccine and the vaccine makers.

The country has successfully taken up the world's largest vaccination drive to combat COVID-19, she said.

