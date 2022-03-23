Left Menu

Novavax says its COVID vaccine gets India authorisation for teens

Novavax last month said its vaccine was 80% effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in 2,247 teens aged 12 to 17 years. The company said on Tuesday its vaccine produced an immune response in the same age group in a mid- to late-stage study involving 460 Indian adolescents.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 02:28 IST
Novavax says its COVID vaccine gets India authorisation for teens

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine has got emergency-use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The authorization is a global first for the age group for the vaccine, which is manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covovax. Novavax last month said its vaccine was 80% effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in 2,247 teens aged 12 to 17 years.

The company said on Tuesday its vaccine produced an immune response in the same age group in a mid- to late-stage study involving 460 Indian adolescents. Covovax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for adolescents aged 12 years and older in India after Biological E's Corbevax, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India, which had so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above, started administering doses of Biological E's Corbevax last week to children aged 12 to 14. The country's drug regulator in December authorised Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and above.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022