Left Menu

Britain says it will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 02:55 IST
Britain says it will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products
  • Country:
  • United States

The British government on Tuesday said it would end retaliatory tariffs on U.S. motorcycles, whiskey and blue jeans after the United States announced "an expansive removal" of U.S. tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports, effective June 1. "The announcement is good news for the steel and aluminium sectors, which support the jobs of over 80,000 people across the UK," Britain's Department of International Trade said in a statement.

It said both sides had also agreed to work closely to address the wider issue of global steel excess capacity and market-distorting practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022