Vietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 23-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 09:48 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend regular flights from Hanoi to Moscow starting from March 25 until further notice, the state run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Wednesday.
The suspension was to review procedures, requirements and regulations related to flight operations in Russia, VNA reported. The two countries have close ties dating back to the Soviet era and Vietnam has not so far condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports
U.S. Congress nearing deal to aid Ukraine, fund government
World Bank approves $723 mln in loans, grants for Ukraine
Ratings agency Fitch suspends commercial operations in Russia