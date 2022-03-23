Goldiee Group announces launch of Goldiee Queen Season 2

A platform to empower extra ordinary women from ordinary walks of life MUMBAI, India, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, India's leading spices brand, Goldiee Group announced the launch of Goldiee Queen Season 2.

Built on the ideology that, ''Every queen deserves a crown, however, there is no one queen. A queen has many faces, many silhouettes. A kind queen. A resilient queen. A graceful queen. A courageous queen. A queen who inspires. A queen who builds not just herself but the people around her,'' Goldiee Queen is a platform to identify, acknowledge, empower and celebrate extraordinary stories of Indian women from ordinary walks of life.

Goldiee Queen 2021 saw immense success on all fronts. The campaign received 100,000+ total reach, 500+ shortlisted women participants, 400% increase in engagement across digital platforms and a 13% increase in female followers on Goldiee's social media platforms in Season 1. This year, Goldiee Queen Season 2 promises to be 'bigger, better and brighter' with women empowerment continuing to be at the forefront.

The 4-phase campaign kickstarted on 8th March 2022 and will span across 6 months, with the winners being announced on 15th August 2022. A total of 5 Queens will be crowned, one from each zone of India i.e. North, South, East, West, and Central along with two runners-up from each zone. While shortlisted queens will be awarded cash vouchers, hampers and certificates, the final 5 winners stand to win vouchers worth an incredible Rs. 11,000 each in addition to other prizes.

Commenting on the success of last year, Mr. Sudeep Goenka, Director, Goldiee Group says, ''From being the primary breadwinner for the house to taking over the family business, from helping a neighbour in need to working towards one's own education – these women have stood the test of time. Goldiee Group is happy to create a platform to recognise these extraordinary women who play a huge role in uplifting themselves & every around them.'' Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Chintan Vora, Founder & Director – Digital Latte, said, ''It's such a wonderful feeling when your creative ideas can actually make a difference. Goldiee Queen Season 1 saw stories ranging from social causes to sports, from womenpreneurs to homemakers across every age-group and economic strata. We couldn't be prouder to be associated with, and working on such an impactful campaign.'' Register today at www.goldieequeen.com About Goldiee Group Established in 1980, Goldiee Group is one of the leading brand in the world of spices & related food products. Goldiee is a familiar and trusted name in across India, Middle East & Europe.

Their products can be found in over 3,50,000 retail outlets, managed by 1,000 distributors with an ever expanding product range that includes pickles, spices, asafoetida (heeng), blended spices, papads, curry pastes, curry powders, ready-to-cook spice mixes, vermicelli, sauces, jams, tea, gulab jamun mix, One One Noodles, Pooja Ghar Kit and more.

