China shares subdued as investors eye stimulus amid higher COVID cases

Chinese shares were little changed on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited government measures to stabilise the economy amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.14% at 3,255.32 points and the blue-chip CSI300 index slipped 0.08%. ** The healthcare sub-index jumped 1.74% on strong company earnings, and as China urged its people to take vaccines and carried out mass testing to contain an outbreak of Omicorn cases.

** Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. ** China aims to produce 100,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum and have about 50,000 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2025, as the country pushes to reduce carbon emission from its transportation and industrial sectors.

** The CSI New Energy Index gained 0.16%, with shares of hydrogen-related firms such as Hunan Hengguang Technology Co rising to their daily limit. ** Coal miners fell with the sub-sector index lost 3% as investors locked profits following recent rallies. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.84% to 7,677.04, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.73% at 22,267.76.

** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong rose gained more than 3.23% in the morning trading on Beijing's possible concession for audit issues. ** Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.93% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 2.66%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3684 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.366.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)