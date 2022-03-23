China shares subdued as investors eye stimulus amid higher COVID cases
** The CSI New Energy Index gained 0.16%, with shares of hydrogen-related firms such as Hunan Hengguang Technology Co rising to their daily limit.
Chinese shares were little changed on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited government measures to stabilise the economy amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.14% at 3,255.32 points and the blue-chip CSI300 index slipped 0.08%. ** The healthcare sub-index jumped 1.74% on strong company earnings, and as China urged its people to take vaccines and carried out mass testing to contain an outbreak of Omicorn cases.
** Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. ** China aims to produce 100,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum and have about 50,000 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2025, as the country pushes to reduce carbon emission from its transportation and industrial sectors.
** Coal miners fell with the sub-sector index lost 3% as investors locked profits following recent rallies. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.84% to 7,677.04, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.73% at 22,267.76.
** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong rose gained more than 3.23% in the morning trading on Beijing's possible concession for audit issues. ** Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.93% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 2.66%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3684 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.366.
