Gaurav Chanana's Lucifer Circus-Ogilvy summon aliens for magical ICICI Lombard entertainer

Actor Gaurav Chanana-helmed Lucifer Circus is known for being a creative production house that brings to life stories with 'all-heart', at the same time tickling your funny bone.

Updated: 23-03-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 10:47 IST
New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/ATK): Actor Gaurav Chanana-helmed Lucifer Circus is known for being a creative production house that brings to life stories with 'all-heart', at the same time tickling your funny bone. Lucifer Circus's latest campaign with Ogilvy India for ICICI Lombard is an instant hit with lovable professors taking about aliens and dragons. Very simply set with an easy narrative, this creative film effortlessly weaves the chasm between reality and fantasy with effortless ease in the most unbelievable way.

Conceived by Talha bin Mohsin of Ogilvy and directed by Lucifer Circus's Shayak Roy, these films make you smile and want to watch it on repeat. Actors like Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Subrat Dutta have elevated the film to another level.

Says Gaurav Chanana, Talha bhai (Talha bin Mohsin) gave these wonderful scripts and backed us so that we could create magic where the audiences laugh and accept that aliens may not shock you, but ICICI Lombard benefits definitely will! Our special thanks to the ICICI team for buying into the scripts and casting." Seen in the accompanying picture is Gaurav Chanana, the man behind Lucifer Circus and glimpses of the ICICI Lombard ad.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

