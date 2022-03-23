Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Wednesday - Ukrainian deputy PM
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:12 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The agreement has been reached to try to evacuate civilians trapped in Ukrainian towns and cities through nine "humanitarian corridors" on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Signaling no agreement had been reached with Russia to establish a safe corridor from the heart of Mariupol, she said people wishing to leave the besieged port city would find transport in nearby Berdyansk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports
Ratings agency Fitch suspends commercial operations in Russia
Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs
TOP WRAP 13-Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks