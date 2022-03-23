Left Menu

Meesho launches integrated e-commerce app for buyers, sellers

Internet commerce firm Meesho on Wednesday announced the launch of an integrated e-commerce mobile app for buyers and sellers as part of efforts to drive the digitisation of small businesses in the country.With the latest Android version of the app, Meesho users can now toggle between the buyer and seller interfaces with a single click.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:23 IST
Meesho launches integrated e-commerce app for buyers, sellers
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Internet commerce firm Meesho on Wednesday announced the launch of an integrated e-commerce mobile app for buyers and sellers as part of efforts to drive the digitisation of small businesses in the country.

With the latest Android version of the app, Meesho users can now toggle between the buyer and seller interfaces with a single click. ''In a bid to further aid the digitisation of small businesses in the country, Meesho...today announced the launch of an integrated e-commerce mobile app for Android users,'' the company said in a statement.

Sellers, in particular, can expect an improved e-commerce experience with access to multiple features on the app that was earlier present only on the web versions. These include order processing, payment tracking, inventory management and seller support. The unified app and its features are expected to offer convenience to more than 4 lakh sellers on the platform.

Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho said, ''A significant number of Meesho sellers don't have easy access to desktops or laptops, which were earlier essential for accessing all the features available on our platform''.

To provide them with a more seamless e-commerce experience, the company has adopted a mobile-first approach which will help sellers manage their business on the go with minimal effort, Avasarala added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022