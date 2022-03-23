UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.57%.

* PENDRAGON: Pendragon reported record annual earnings on Wednesday, led by strong demand for used cars, although the British car distributor warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could disrupt new-vehicle supply chains and lead to higher costs. * PETROFAC: Oilfield services provider Petrofac on Wednesday warned of fewer near-term deals but expects higher energy prices to boost contracts later in 2022 as annual profit halved on lower orders and higher costs.

* SAGA PLC: British over-50s holidays group Saga Plc said on Wednesday its cruise bookings for 2022/23 were higher than pre-pandemic levels due to pent-up demand, after it posted a narrower annual loss. * UK-U.S. TRADE: The United States and Britain ended a four-year dispute over U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs on Tuesday, pledging to work together to counter China in a deal that also removes retaliatory tariffs from U.S. motorcycles, whiskey and other products.

* LME: The London Metal Exchange has no current plans to ban from its system metal from Russian producers, such as nickel and copper from Norilsk Nickel or aluminium from Rusal, it said on Tuesday. * BORROWING: British public borrowing has fallen by more than half since its peak during the pandemic, but debt servicing costs are rising rapidly, official figures showed on Tuesday ahead of new budget plans from finance minister Rishi Sunak.

* PLATTS: S&P Global Platts said on Tuesday its trading platform would allow participants to specify any restrictions on the origin of products, in a move that could make it easier for market players to boycott Russian oil. * FTSE 100: London's blue-chip shares rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, led by banks and insurance stocks, as investors awaited the release of inflation data and a budget update on Wednesday.

