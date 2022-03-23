Vegan beauty brand Plum raises $35 mn from A91 Partners, others

Vegan beauty brand Plum, which claims to be fully toxin-free and cruelty-free, has raised USD 35 million (around Rs 270 crore) in a Series-C funding round led by A91 Partners and existing investors Unilever Ventures and Faering Capital.

With this funding, the startup has, so far, raised over USD 50 million since the first round in 2018 from consumer-focused institutional investors, which cements its place in the D2C (direct-to-consumer) beauty space.

Pursuant to the transaction, Abhay Pandey from A91 Partners will join the board of Plum, founded in 2013 by Shankar Prasad, an IIT-ISB-Unilever alum.

Plum claims to be a 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and toxin-free beauty brand with a focus on skincare, haircare, personal care, and makeup and has an omnichannel presence and are available on key e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Purplle, among others. The fresh investment will help it accelerate expansion across categories, channels and geographies with a focus on investments in marketing and technology.

The brand today has wide acceptance across channels and categories such as skin, hair, body, men's care, and now makeup, Shankar Prasad, founder and chief executive of Plum said.

