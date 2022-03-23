Rouble hovers near 104 vs dollar as OFZ trading continues

The Russian rouble eased marginally on Wednesday, hovering near 104 to the dollar in Moscow as OFZ bond trading continued and after Russia appeared to have averted default by making a coupon payment on a sovereign bond in U.S. dollars. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029. A bondholder said the payment had been received.

But Russia's National Settlement Depository said on Wednesday that Russian holders of Russian corporate Eurobonds might experience delays in receiving payments settled via international settlement agents. At 0808 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 104.03 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 114.63 versus the euro.

The rouble has stabilised after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150 as Russia took a hit from unprecedented western sanctions in response to what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24. Before that, the rouble traded at about 80 to the dollar.

Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note that they expected further consolidation of the rouble in the range of 100-105. Trading on the OFZ bond market continued for the third day after it was shut in late February.

The central bank said last week it would begin buying OFZ bonds to limit volatility, after it held its key interest rate at 20% after an emergency rate hike in late February. The central bank has so far not disclosed the size of its interventions on the OFZ market that helped stabilise prices and provided extra liquidity to the financial system.

Yields on benchmark 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their prices, stood at 13.68% on Wednesday after hitting a record high of 19.74% on Monday. The central bank has yet to say when trading in instruments like stocks can resume, as it seeks ways to clear a backlog of transactions while avoiding a market collapse. But a limited number of financial market operations have been permitted to resume over the next two weeks.

