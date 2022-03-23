Italy's Draghi says Europe must increase its chip production
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it was a priority for European countries to increase production of computer chips as part of a wider effort aimed at strengthening the bloc's economy and protecting key industries. "The shortage of semiconductors - essential for many strategic industries such as transport, industrial machinery, defence - has been particularly damaging," Draghi said, speaking to parliament.
He added that it was Europe's ambition to increase its market share from 10% to 20% of global chip production by 2030.
