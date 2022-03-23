Iceland sells 22.5% stake in Islandsbanki

Iceland's state holding company on Wednesday said it had sold shares in lender Islandsbanki worth 52.65 billion Icelandic crowns ($408 million) in an oversubscribed auction.

A total of 22.5% of Islandsbanki's outstanding share capital was sold, corresponding to 450 million shares, which were sold at 117 Icelandic crowns per share, Icelandic State Financial Investments (ISFI), said in a statement.

Iceland sold a third of its stake in Islandsbanki in June last year, the largest initial public offering in the country's history. ($1 = 129.0400 Icelandic Crowns)

