Coriander futures rise on demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 66 to Rs 10,840 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery went up by Rs 66 or 0.61 per cent to Rs 10,840 per quintal with an open interest of 12,845 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

