3 labourers killed, 2 injured after boundary wall of school collapses in UP's Ghaziabad

Three laborers were killed and two others seriously injured when the boundary wall of a school collapsed here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Pratap Vihar locality where the municipal corporation was getting the work related to the sewer line done late in the night when the boundary wall of the adjacent school collapsed on the five laborers working there, they said.

Local police and fire brigade teams soon rushed to the spot and took the laborers to the MMG hospital where the doctors declared three of them dead, police said.

Those killed have been identified as Munkesh, Ahjaz, and Tauqeer, all residents of Bihar, police said.

Two other laborers injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)