PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:23 IST
India imported 651.24 tonnes of gold in fiscal 2020-21
Anupriya Patel, the Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
India imported 651.24 tonnes of gold in financial year 2020-21 as compared to 719.94 tonnes in the year-ago period, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the imports stood at 982.71 tonnes in FY 2018-19.

Replying to another question, she informed that the import of toys, games, sports equipment from China is showing a declining trend.

''The imports of these products from China have reduced from USD 451.71 million in 2018-19 to USD 206.11 million in 2021 (from April 2021 to Jan 2022),'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

