Left Menu

Sterling steadies at 3-week highs before UK Spring statement

Sterling held at a three-week high on Wednesday as investors await British finance minister Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement later in the day and as latest data showed UK inflation hit a 30-year high. CPI figures showed inflation at 6.2% in February, up 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2022, more than expected by the market. Sunak will speak at 1230 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:27 IST
Sterling steadies at 3-week highs before UK Spring statement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling held at a three-week high on Wednesday as investors await British finance minister Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement later in the day and as latest data showed UK inflation hit a 30-year high. CPI figures showed inflation at 6.2% in February, up 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2022, more than expected by the market.

Sunak will speak at 1230 GMT. He will add to the support he gave households only last month, since when energy prices have been propelled even higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The combination of above-consensus inflation, some potential hawkish comments by Bailey and a pro-growth announcement by Sunak could support the view that the BoE will have more room for monetary tightening, ultimately helping the pound today," said FX Strategist at ING Francesco Pesole.

Investors are also watching for comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at a summit after policymakers raised interest rates last week but signalled it would take a more cautious approach to policy tightening despite soaring inflation. Against the euro, sterling steadied at 83.15 pence, , its highest levels since March 4. The pound is down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar at $1.32345.

More fiscal easing will be positive for the pound, according to Adam Cole, Chief Currency Strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "Our expectation is that easing will be modest (cutting fuel duty, for example) and Sunak will resist calls for more significant measures (delaying the April NI hike, for example)," said RBC's Cole in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022