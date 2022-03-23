Left Menu

EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia

EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros ($440,360) in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:47 IST
EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay

EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros ($440,360) in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday. From airlines to carmakers to tourism businesses, thousands of companies across the 27-country bloc have reported severe disruption due to the sanctions.

Companies in the agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture sectors can get up to 35,000 euros while businesses facing a liquidity crunch can get state guarantees on loans, subsidised loans. The Commission did not specify which sectors would qualify for the larger support.

Companies facing soaring energy costs can get state aid up to 30% of costs, capped at 2 million euros, the Commission said, confirming a Reuters story on Tuesday. This measure will benefit manufacturers of aluminum and other metals, glass fibers, pulp, fertiliser, hydrogen and other basic chemicals.

"These sanctions also take a toll on the European economy and will continue to do so in the coming months. We need to mitigate the economic impact of this war and to support severely impacted companies and sectors," Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. The looser rules will be effective until the end of the year. Sanctioned Russian-controlled entities are not eligible for such aid.

The EU executive, which also acts as the bloc's competition enforcer, relaxed its state aid rules two years ago, allowing governments to pump trillions of euros into companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022