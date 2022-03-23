Why Are Mortgage Rates Dropping Amid Russia-Ukraine War?

The Russia-Ukraine war is dominating headlines around the world for good reason. It is a major crisis that is having a severe impact on the lives of millions of people. The hardest impact is certainly being felt by Ukrainian citizens. But the tremors are being felt everywhere.

In the US, regardless of the type of mortgage, interest rates are dropping. In 2022, mortgage rates had been rising with the Federal Reserve attempting to balance out inflation. Why have they suddenly changed course and what does this mean for the future of this matter?

Here are some thoughts on how the low mortgage rates in the US are representative of the growing complexity of the global response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Problem With Sanctions

Sanctions work. While they are limited when imposed in isolation, they can form part of a cogent response to illegal actions by governments around the world. In the 1980s, the economic pressure on South Africa that was caused by sanctions helped bring down the Apartheid government. More recently, we have seen Iran's nuclear ambitions partly curbed by sanctions.

However, sanctions are becoming increasingly difficult to impose in a world more globalised than ever before. This is especially true when imposing those sanctions on countries with resources the world relies upon. As such, most countries have held off on banning Russian energy imports as they cannot afford to let go of this source.

The US has banned energy imports from Russia, and in doing so has seen gas prices rising. This is making consumer goods more expensive, increasing the rate of inflation which was already high. While this is not the entire reason behind the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates (and consequently lowered mortgage rates), it is a significant factor.

The American government has decided that they can go without Russian energy, which makes up only 8% of their overall energy imports. 3% of that is crude oil. In other words, while it raises the price of fuel, supply is not too limited by this decision.

But this cannot be seen in isolation. By banning imports of Russian resources, America becomes more dependent on alternative sources. This has a significant impact on the demand from these sources, leading to higher prices worldwide. Even those countries which still get the majority of their energy imports from Russia now have to pay more for the energy they get from other countries.

Russian Citizens

Sanctions are not entirely meant to impact governments. By putting pressure on citizens as well, governments are forced to come to a resolution. However, this strategy is not guaranteed to work, especially in a country where the democratic process is questionable at best. Furthermore, even if it does work in the long run, it can have lasting effects on Russian citizens.

Many Russians will be struggling to hang onto their jobs in industries impacted by sanctions. Russians who rely on money transfers from abroad will be struggling to make ends meet, with transfer companies banning transfers to Russia. Russians who need health care that is only available abroad will be fighting for their very lives.

It is simply impossible to impose sanctions in a way that prioritises fairness, as 'fair' sanctions would not have the desired results. But, while it is tempting to put all of the responsibility for what happens to Russian citizens on Putin and his government, the fact is that the rest of the world needs to have some accountability. This is not to say that they should avoid sanctions, but the plight of the citizens of Russia cannot be left out of any decision-making.

The Right Approach

What is the right approach? The fact is that any response – or lack thereof – will have intended and unintended consequences. We are looking at a military invasion of a country. There will be (and already has been) death and destruction no matter what the world does.

But a globalised world is one in which no actions can be seen in isolation. Sanctions may well be the best approach to curbing Putin's ambitions, but they will inevitably cause shockwaves throughout the entire world. The citizens of Russia are, necessarily, those who will suffer most from global sanctions.

World governments have many decisions to make and they have to take the entire world into account. America may be the only country banning Russian energy imports, but even that has raised fuel prices everywhere. It is impossible to see a clear way forward, and finding the "right" global response is only going to get more complex.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)