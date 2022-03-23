Left Menu

PLI scheme to account for 13-15 pc capex in key industrial sectors over next 3-4 years: Report

Implementation of the Production Linked Incentive PLI scheme will lead to a potential capital expenditure capex of Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore over the scheme period and will account for 13-15 per cent of average annual investment spending in key industrial sectors over the next 3-4 years, the rating agency said in a report released on Wednesday.PLI is now poised for a rapid on-the-ground execution, with almost 60 per cent of the capex already approved and major spending set to occur over FY23-FY26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:05 IST
PLI scheme to account for 13-15 pc capex in key industrial sectors over next 3-4 years: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will account for 13-15 per cent of the average annual investment spending in key industrial sectors over the next three-four years, according to a report by Crisil.

Since its introduction in March 2020, PLI has been announced for 15 sectors, involving government incentives to the tune of Rs 1.93 lakh crore. Of this, 50-60 per cent is to be spent on sectors with domestic manufacturing and export focus, and the rest on import localization. ''Implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will lead to a potential capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore over the scheme period and will account for 13-15 per cent of average annual investment spending in key industrial sectors over the next 3-4 years,” the rating agency said in a report released on Wednesday.

PLI is now poised for a rapid on-the-ground execution, with almost 60 per cent of the capex already approved and major spending set to occur over FY23-FY26. The capex has been approved for 10 sectors, it said. While the capex in mobile, pharma and telecom has already kicked off, that in capital-intensive sectors such as automobile and solar photovoltaics — which form 70 per cent of the committed investment — will kick off from April 2022, the agency said.

The scheme has received interest from over 900 players across sectors, of which around 350 have got approval so far.

The Crisil Director Hetal Gandhi said PLI will spur green investments in India, with around 55 per cent of the scheme expected to be green, in sectors such as electric vehicles/fuel cell electric vehicles, and solar photovoltaics.

The report said that along with supply-chain integration, PLI will aid exports too. Of the 15 sectors, nine have an export potential, ranging from 20-80 per cent of the incremental revenue generated, the agency said, adding that this, in turn, can create an annual export potential of Rs 2 lakh crore or 6 per cent of the total exports of calendar year 2021. Sectors that could benefit from exports include mobiles, pharma, food processing, IT hardware, white goods and specialty steel, the agency said. PTI HV RUJ RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022