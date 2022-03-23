Left Menu

89 pc of land needed for bullet train project acquired: Rly minister tells LS

Approximately 89 per cent of land required for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been acquired by the Centre, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Updated: 23-03-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:07 IST
Approximately 89 per cent of land required for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been acquired by the Centre, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. ''The execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in finalisation of contracts as well as adverse impact of COVID-19,'' the minister said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Out of total the 1,396 hectares of land required for MAHSR project, about 89 per cent, approximately 1,248 hectares, has been acquired, he noted.

In Mahrashtra, 68.65 per cent out of total 297.81 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, he stated.

''Five villages in Palghar district in Maharashtra have passed the proposals in Gramsabhas...to oppose the land acquisition for the MAHSR project,'' he said. These five villages are Warkhunti, Kallale, Man, Khaniwadi and Sakhare, he noted.

In Gujarat, 98.76 per cent out of 954.28 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, Vaishnaw said.

The Centre has acquired 100 per cent of the 7.9 hectares land needed for the project in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he noted. ''The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL)...is constantly pursuing the villagers by highlighting the benefits of the project, handsome compensation amount and rehabilitation and resettlement provided to the land losers of the affected villages,'' he said.

