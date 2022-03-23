MX serial Roohaniyat - First premium long format on OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/Mediawire): It is said love breathes life into our lives. It is also said a love gone wrong could devastate you. Capturing the sentiments of both these extremes and every shade in the middle, MX Serial Roohaniyat brings to viewers a romantic mystery drama starring Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Smita Bansal and Aman Verma. A first of its kind storytelling on OTT, the show offers defined characters, an ascending storyline and earnest emotions packaged in a premium long format show. Upholding the promise of everytainment, Roohaniyat heralds the arrival of a new and specialised type of OTT content that can be enjoyed by all members of the family together. Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, MX Serial Roohaniyat will be available to stream for free starting today.

Elaborating on MX Serial Roohaniyat, Chief Content Officer at MX Player, Gautam Talwar said, "MX has been a forerunner in bringing viewers differentiated high quality, premium content and with MX Serial Roohaniyat, we are exploring distinct long format narratives where the story arcs and characters gradually build, allowing audiences to build a continual affinity towards them. While the look and feel will be like any other premium OTT show, MX Player is the first digital platform to bring ORIGINAL long format serials to OTT with Roohaniyat. We've always strived to bring viewers relatable stories and characters that become household names across varied genres and this is another step in that direction" Speaking about his character at the launch, Arjun Bijlani said, "Roohaniyat is a show I have been working on for almost a year now, and it is surreal to see it coming to life finally. It will be a clutter breaker on OTT as it's the first premium long format Serial on OTT. While 13 episodes will launch on 23rd March, I am excited for the audience reaction as they will get to see the next season in April and not wait for a year like usually on OTT. It was not easy playing Saveer; it was very emotionally draining because it's very difficult to get into the mindset of a character that absolutely despises true love. But that being said, enacting Saveer opened my eyes to a different world, and I've taken back a lot of valuable insights from that role."

Smita Bansal said, "The show marks my digital debut on India's leading OTT platform MX Player. Roohaniyat is a very powerful word, it implies soul and utmost dedication. And I believe that everything in life must be done with 100 percent soul. The show explores different shades of different relationships - be it romantic, parental, friendships, or marriage. And how each of them impact the other, in a way. It shows us an interesting side of life. I'm looking forward to exploring this medium even more over the years." Kanika Mann said, "I am the ultimate example of a hopeless romantic, which is why I could get under my character's skin so easily. Roohaniyat's Prisha has given me a chance to deep dive into the concept of love. I have poured my heart and soul into this show. Like in real life, the twists are what makes the show worth the wait. I hope our audience will appreciate the differentiated style of narrative from the usual OTT shows."

