Left Menu

Hero Motocorp says visit by Indian tax authorities was 'routine'

A visit by India's income tax authorities to the offices of motorcycle maker Hero Motocorp Ltd and the home of its chief executive, Pawan Munjal, on Wednesday was part of a "routine inquiry", the company said.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:23 IST
Hero Motocorp says visit by Indian tax authorities was 'routine'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A visit by India's income tax authorities to the offices of motorcycle maker Hero Motocorp Ltd and the home of its chief executive, Pawan Munjal, on Wednesday was part of a "routine inquiry", the company said. "We reassure all our stakeholders that it continues to be business as usual," it said in a statement. "We at Hero MotoCorp are an ethical and law-abiding corporate, and maintain the highest standards of impeccable corporate governance."

The company, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world, said it was cooperating with the tax authorities. Its shares closed down more than 1% in a largely weak broader market.

Local media reported the visits were made as part of an investigation into possible tax evasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022