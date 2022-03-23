HDFC Bank, Kotak, Axis acquire nearly 8 pc stake each in ONDC

Private sector lenders HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have acquired 7.84 per cent stake each in the open public digital infrastructure framework entity ONDC.

All the three banks have invested Rs 10 crore each in the entity.

Post investment, HDFC Bank holds 7.84 per cent of the equity share capital of ONDC by way of allotment of 10 lakh equity shares for Rs 10 crore, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

''Kotak Mahindra Bank has subscribed to 10,00,000 equity shares of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for a consideration of Rs 10 crore, translating into an equity shareholding of 7.84 per cent in ONDC as on March 22, 2022,'' the lender said in another filing.

In a separate filing, Axis Bank said ONDC on March 22 allotted Axis Bank 10,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 100 each for a consideration of Rs 10 crore. Post allotment, the shareholding of the bank in ONDC is 7.84 per cent.

ONDC was incorporated in India on December 30, 2021 and is into creating an open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

The lenders said the purpose of the investment in ONDC is to help create an infrastructure to develop and transform Indian digital commerce ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)